Front seat row of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert almost sold out

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie
Information from the camp of Sarkodie has it that the front row for his 2020 Rapperholic Concert has almost sold out.

Sarkodie hours ago released the prices for his 2020 Rapperholic concert ticket which started from GH10k to GHC500.

After the announcement, his fans and other music lovers questioned why Sarkodie would price the ticket at such a high price knowing very well that his real fans are on the streets.

According to them, paying GHC10K just to watch him perform for hours is just impossible looking at the strong impact the outbreak of COVID-19 had on them and the country as a whole.

But from the look of things, it seems not all the fans are complaining as the rapper has taken to his social media page to announce that the front seat row which we believe costs 10K has almost run out.

The rapper shared a screenshot to back his claim that the front seat is almost sold out.

He captioned it: “So almost the Front VIP seats are almost gone ? #Rapperholic2020”

