Fry eggs and stop cooking TZ and Fufu – Ghanaians to Chef Faila her Cook-a-thon record

Ghanaian chef, Faila Abdul Razak on January 1, 2024 began a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon marathon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Failatu Abdul-Razak has so far completed over 35 hours, and she still has more hours left to accomplish.

This grand project intends to set a new standard in the culinary industry in addition to showcasing Chef Faila’s culinary prowess.

Which food is Chef Faila cooking at her cook-a-thon?

She has cooked a variety of dishes, such as chicken and curry rice, plain rice with beef sauce, tuozaafi with ayoyo soup, fufu with souo, and many others.

However, she has been warned by several Ghanaians not to overwork herself by preparing an excessive amount of complicated dishes.

They suggested that she continue to prepare easy meals that won’t strain or exhaust her.