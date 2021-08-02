type here...
GhPageNewsFufu eating 'our day' student to be relocated to Canada
News

Fufu eating ‘our day’ student to be relocated to Canada

By Qwame Benedict
Fufu eating our day student to be relocated to Canada
Fufu student
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian based in Canada has vowed to relocate a student whose photo went viral for taking fufu to school for ‘our day’.

Some primary schools in the country went on vacation last week Friday but few days to the D-Day, a letter from Oswald went viral making some individuals and cooperate bodies pay a visit to his school and dash him free goodies.

On that vacation day which is also termed as ‘Our day’ for students, a photo of a student who took fufu to school to celebrate the day.

Speaking in an interview, he revealed that he wanted to take rice to school just like his friends but that wasn’t the case.

A netizen identified as Wendy Boatemaa Ofori a nurse and a philanthropist took time out to search for the boy only to find out he was staying with his mother who is mentally unstable.

After sharing photos and his plight on social media, a lot of people started donating items to him but one person identified as Musa Ghana on social media vowed to relocate the boy from Ghana to Canada through adoption.

See the post below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 2, 2021
Accra
few clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News