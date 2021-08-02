Fufu eating ‘our day’ student to be relocated to Canada

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian based in Canada has vowed to relocate a student whose photo went viral for taking fufu to school for ‘our day’.

Some primary schools in the country went on vacation last week Friday but few days to the D-Day, a letter from Oswald went viral making some individuals and cooperate bodies pay a visit to his school and dash him free goodies.

On that vacation day which is also termed as ‘Our day’ for students, a photo of a student who took fufu to school to celebrate the day.

Speaking in an interview, he revealed that he wanted to take rice to school just like his friends but that wasn’t the case.

A netizen identified as Wendy Boatemaa Ofori a nurse and a philanthropist took time out to search for the boy only to find out he was staying with his mother who is mentally unstable.

After sharing photos and his plight on social media, a lot of people started donating items to him but one person identified as Musa Ghana on social media vowed to relocate the boy from Ghana to Canada through adoption.

See the post below: