The funeral of the late Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye who is the the founder of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is currently ongoing despite the injunction placed on it by the court.

Earlier this week, we reported that the wife of the preacher Mrs Margret Boakye popularly known as Obaa Yaa Asantewaa had gone to court and secured an injunction on her late husband’s body, and also to stop the funeral until further notice.

This was after the family of her late husband banned her from performing any widowhood rites and attending the funeral of the preacher.

Well, the family has gone ahead to organise the funeral as it is currently ongoing with mourners in huge attendance to pay their last respects to the late pastor.

But surprisingly, Obaa Yaa Asantewaa and her children are nowhere to be found at the funeral grounds.

Information from the ground has it that none of his children attended the funeral organized by the family members despite the court injunction.

A video from the funeral ground shows people filing past the corpse which has been laid in state with other members shedding tears as they mourn their loved one.

