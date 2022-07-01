- Advertisement -

Famed Nigerian actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz have finally parted ways after news about their marriage crisis went rife.

In an Instagram post, Mr Bello announced that he and his wife have decided to go their separate ways after trying to solve their marital issues for over 2 years now.

Confirming the separation, JJC Skillz announced that his wife forced him to move out of his matrimonial home three months ago.

He revealed that all plans to get his wife to solve things amicably have proved futile and have finally decided to end their marriage.

He wrote on Instagram; “Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us.

I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives.

We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

Funke’s stepson, Benito, has dropped a bombshell on the internet that has received mixed reactions from social media users

Specifically, in an Instagram Live video shared via his page, Benito revealed several shocking allegations of cheating on the part of the actress and his father, JJC Skillz.

According to Benito, his father caught Funke cheating on him with another man and that’s the main cause of their divorce.

He also alleged that Funke was a bully who always enjoyed seeing her workers and the people around her suffer.

The veteran Nollywood actress is yet to react to these deep accusations that have dropped on her head.