Funny face arrested by Police for unlawfully firing 21 shots

The relapse of comic actor Funny Face born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng is getting serious and has now landed him in trouble.

In a video sighted on his Instagram page, Funny Face revealed that he has a case pending with the Millennium City Police Station in Kasoa.

According to him, personels of the Ghana police arrested him because he unlawfully fired a gun 21 times.

Narrating what transpired that led to him firing the shots, Funny Face explained that he had a tussle with some guys in Kasoa which resulted in one person landing a heavy slap on his left side.

Funny Face went on to say his baby mama Ama Vanessa is the reason for all the things happening to him.

Funny Face threated that he will deal with his baby mama at the right time.