Entertainment

Funny Face declares war on Counselor Lutterodt promises to beat him on live video

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face and Counselor Lutterodt
Comic actor Funny Face has made his intentions clear that he would beat controversial marriage counselor George Lutteordt.

Funny Face and Counselor Lutterodt seems not to be in the best books of each other after Lutterodt passed a comment about the actor during the days he had issues in his marriage with the mother of his twins.

According to a new posted sighted on the time line of Funny Face, he stated that Counselor Lutterodt shouldn’t be taken serious because he is a psychopath and also a fake consellor.

Funny Face shared a video of when himself and LilWin almost ended up exchanging blows during an interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown on her United Showbiz show months ago.

To the comic actor, he give thanks Counslor Adumata who spoke sense into his head together with Bulldog and Nana Ama Mcbrown adding that he never imagained a day like this would come where he wwould watch the video and laugh about it.

He captioned the video: “AY3KA ??? obi to atswi ??“ GYE NYAME “ ?? Herrrrh I never taught a day will come .. I will see dis videos and laugh instead of crying like I used to do .. ??? .. Counselor Edumata am really sorry .. u da best councilor ever not some useless psychopath fake ass nigga counselor lutadross ? Lutterodt waiting for u to say something .. and see how I look for u and beat u live on facebook and Instagram.. plus twitter .. abi u want fame .. I will give it to u on a silver platter ? “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ ??

Watch the video below:

See screenshot of his post below:

Source:Ghpage

