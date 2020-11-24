type here...
GhPage Entertainment Funny face is disgracing Ghana to the Europeans over baby mama issue...
Entertainment

Funny face is disgracing Ghana to the Europeans over baby mama issue – Twene Jonas

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny-Face-and-Twene-Jonas
Funny-Face-and-Twene-Jonas
- Advertisement -

The US-based Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas has joined the list of notable Media Personalities who have added their voices to Funny Face baby mama drama.

Funny Face and the mother of his twins, Ama Vanessa have for months now been having a marital issue with the two exposing each other, a dominating topic on social media.

Twene Jonas asserting his concerns amid the brouhaha in a new video mentioned that it’s high time friends and family of the comic actor come together and put him in order.

According to him, Funny Face’s fight with Ama Vanessa on social media is disgracing Ghana to the Europeans thus tarnishing the image of the country at the international level.

The social media ‘star’ remarked that issues about relationships should be solved by the families involved and it shouldn’t be dragged on social media like how Funny Face has been doing for over a month.

Meantime, Kwaku Manu has addressed the same issue calling on people to rather help Funny Face but not urge him on to continue posting his personal stuff on social media.

He disclosed that Funny’s situation shouldn’t be taken lightly as he needs prayers because it may have some spiritual connection.

Unhappy about how matters are worsening, Kwaku Manu aka ‘Bob Ciga’ told Funny Face to stop taking weed or any other hard drugs which he may be on to relieve pain.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

READ ALSO: Papa Kumasi who linked Vanessa to Funny Face finally breaks silence

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News