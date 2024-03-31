Funny Face is fooling too much, he must face the law- Arnold Baidoo

- Advertisement -

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has added his voice to the Funny Face’s accident which occurred recently.

Speaking on United Showbiz last Saturday which ghpage.com monitored, Arnold has said that Funny Face should be made to face the law.

According to him, it is high time sense is slapped into the head of the comic Ghanaian actor.

Arnold claims it’s quite annoying how people think Funny Face should be spared this time around also.

He noted that the victims of the accident are going through a lot, hence, making Funny Face go free would be an insult to the victims and their families.

Talking about the victims, Arnold stated that one of them is having internal bleeding whilst the other might not be able to walk again.