Funny Face: Ghanaians blame actor’s baby mama for accident killling one child despite drunk driving

Around 8 pm yesterday, award-winning Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, was involved in a gory accident.

As confirmed, the accident happened at Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to an eye witness who was present at the accident scene, Funny Face was driving at top speed inside his small Kia saloon car while totally drunk.

And because he was affected by the alcohol he lost control of his car’s steering wheel.

Upon reaching the Kasoa Kakraba junction, he crashed into 5 people including a minor with his car which was moving at around 100mph.

The 5 people are a mother and her two kids in addition to two people who were on motorbikes.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital including the minor who perished at the scene.

Reports on social media suggest that Funny Face is currently behind bars at Kasoa Police station on the following counts; (Drunk driving, speed driving and, murder).

Stay tuned for more on this sad story…

Reacting to the sad story, some Ghanaians have fingered Vanessa Nicole as the reason behind the unfortunate incident.

As we all know, before the accident, Funny Face had re-launched his daily rants on social media accusing his baby of preventing him access to his kids.

As argued by these people, if not for Vanessa, Funny Face wouldn’t have drunk drive and consequently injured 4 and crashed one to death on the spot.

@OpokuPreko for instance on X commented – Chale funny face dey go through am oo herhh this life fear women and live long that’s my advice for every young king out there Chale

@post_nobill – Funny Face ein wife worry am waa chale.

@NanaAkwasijnr6 – Funny face no ankasa he dey shock me oo. Is he the only one woman show am pepper? Just forget her and move on nu u no dey listen. Ebi sad but he dey vex me tsw

@olevel_1 – Akos When it’s time to marry, may God give us sensible people. May we never follow nyash or money because who a person marries can shorten or longer his or her life. May God be our helper!

