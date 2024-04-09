Nana Aba Anamoah linked Sandra Ankobiah to me after giving me Serwaa Amihere- Henry Fitz

- Advertisement -

Young billionaire, Henry Fitz has made it known that things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

In an interview with Trouble Carlos, Henry Fitz launched a scathing attack on EIB Network’s Nana Aba Anamoah.

This comes after Nana Aba Anamoah betrayed him, during his issue with media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Henry Fitz claims Nana Aba Anamoah is not a saint as she has made Ghanaians believe.

According to him, it was Nana Aba Anamoah who linked Serwaa Amihere to him, even though he was married.

Henry Fitz disclosed that after he had slept with Serwaa Amihere on numerous occasions, Nana Aba Anamoah decided to link him to Sandra Ankobia, knowing very well that the trio were best friends.

Henry went on to add that Nana Aba Anamoah told him not to let Serwaa Amihere know that she had linked him to Sandra Ankobiah.