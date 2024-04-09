type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah begged me to link her to my friend Dada Joe when she was in a serious relationship with my friend Stone

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
I have the nude video you sent to Stone to help you pay your rent - Henry Fitz alleges as he dirties Nana Aba
The lawsuit against Henry Fitz has triggered him to bring to the limelight what transpired between him and EIB Network’s Nana Aba Anamoah.

Henry Fitz continues to drop dirty secrets about Nana Aba Anamoah almost every hour, following the lawsuit.

The young billionaire claims Nana Aba is behind the lawsuit, saying that “an elephant cannot hide behind the shrub”.

In an interview with Trouble Carlos sighted by Ghpage.com, Henry Fitz has described Nana Aba Anamoah as a whore.

To buttress his claims, Henry Fitz claims during the period he was close to Nana Aba Anamoah, she tried to get him into trouble.

He disclosed that during that period, the media personality was in a serious relationship with one of his friends identified as Stone who happens to reside in America.

Henry disclosed that during that same time, Nana Aba Anamoah pressured him to link her to another friend of his known as Dada Joe.

