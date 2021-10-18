- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng known widely as Funny Face we believe has suffered another relapse and has once again rained insult on his baby mama Vanessa.

When we thought the comic actor was healing from his depression he bounced back and called out the names of some prominent people who have helped him in the past including Adebayor.

In a new video, Funny Face has stressed that he was going to kill his baby mama and after which he himself would commit suicide.

The Children President without mincing words stated emphatically that he was going to shot Vanessa in the head seven (7) times.

According to him, AMG CEO Criss Waddle and his signee Medikal have all slept with Vanessa.

He continued that he knew his friends were all sleeping with her but because they had kids together he decided to obey and do things just to make her happy.

Funny Face also mentioned the names of Flowking Stone, Jupitar and some other known people as some of the people who had allegedly bonked his baby mama.

Watch the video below:

Funny Face who also goes by the name in the video showed a letter reportedly from a hospital saying that the letter reveals that he is not mentally stable and that his condition is getting worse.

He gave Vanessa an ultimatum of one(1) week else he would name all the popular celebrities in the country numbering about twenty who have slept with her excluding some other six(6).