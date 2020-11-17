type here...
GhPage Entertainment Funny Face pulled a gun on me and even shot his dog-Baby...
Entertainment

Funny Face pulled a gun on me and even shot his dog-Baby Mama

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny-Face-and-Baby-Mama
Funny-Face-and-Baby-Mama
- Advertisement -

Still in the heat of event unfolding between Funny Face and his baby Mama identified as Venessa comes another profound disclosure from her.

Vanessa in an exclusive interview with GhPage TV shared some serious moment she had to deal with alone when living with Funny Face back in Kasoa, Accra.

According to her, Funny Face pulled out a gun on her during an argument threatening to shoot her should she move an inch closer. She revealed this incident happened not long ago.

Narrating her ordeal she disclosed that amid the heated fight Funny Face shot his dog with the gun on the background that she [Vanessa] give soo much attention to the dog.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

The baby mama of Funny Face again revealed that aside from all the things that the actor has been doing on social media, he really has very terrible anger issues.

READ ALSO: Funny Face gets fed up with people very easily – Baby Mama

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News