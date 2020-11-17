- Advertisement -

Still in the heat of event unfolding between Funny Face and his baby Mama identified as Venessa comes another profound disclosure from her.

Vanessa in an exclusive interview with GhPage TV shared some serious moment she had to deal with alone when living with Funny Face back in Kasoa, Accra.

According to her, Funny Face pulled out a gun on her during an argument threatening to shoot her should she move an inch closer. She revealed this incident happened not long ago.

Narrating her ordeal she disclosed that amid the heated fight Funny Face shot his dog with the gun on the background that she [Vanessa] give soo much attention to the dog.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The baby mama of Funny Face again revealed that aside from all the things that the actor has been doing on social media, he really has very terrible anger issues.

