Vanessa, who is the mother of comic actor Funny Face’s twins Ella and Bella has given full details on how popular television presenter turned counsellor Maame Yeboah Asiedu.

After the attack on Maame Yeboah Asiedu by Funny Face, a lot of people have questioned what she(Maame Yeboah) has done to the actor to be disrespected in that manner since she is not known to be closer to his family.

Others where also of the view that when the issue of Funny face and wife came out at first he was pointing accusing fingers at his colleague Lil Win so why was he now calling out the former presenter.

Ghpage TV has managed to get an exclusive interview with the Vanessa who has explained and given full details on how Maame Yeboah got engaged in their relationship.

According to Vanessa, after she had given birth to her twins, she stomach became big so she thought of going in for waist trainers and since she followers the presenter on social media, she knew she had a shop that sells those things so she called her just to purchase one.

They agreed to met the next day at Weija. But the next day, after she was done and preparing to step out to meet Maame Yeboah she was questioned by the comic actor on where she was heading to nicely dressed but her respond didn’t go down well with him so he decided to beat her up because he thought she was going to see a man.

Vanessa continued Maame Yeboah called her wanting to find out why she wasn’t at their meeting point and why she was crying on the phone and it was that moment she(Vanessa) explained to her that she was having a marital problem.

She added that it was that point that she even told Maame Yeboah she was staying with Funny Face.

Maame Yeboah upon seeing her saw her with the bruises and swollen face.

Vanessa made it clear that Maame Yeboah couldn’t wait for her but directed her to come home and wait for her.

Maame Yeboah told her Funny Face was her son and would call him later but when she got home later in the evening the presenter told her that she called Funny Face but their conversation didn’t end on a good note.