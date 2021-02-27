GES announce release of SHS placement and how to go by it amid COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Ghana education service has announced Sunday 28th February 2021 as the date the 2020 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will be released.

In a statement issued by the the Ghana Education service last Friday said a total of 494,530 candidates out of 533,693 candidates qualified to be placed into Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETS).

“However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.” the statement read.

The 151,266 students who failed to meet the category according to the statement released will have to go for self-placement from a list of available schools.

These students will obtain a placement PIN from an approved vendor and log into www.cssps.gov.gh and enter their index numbers plus ’20’ to submit.

Same procedure will be applied for students who were placed out of their preferred choices at their own wish.

The Statement revealed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be national solutions centers like the previous years, rather there will be active GES call centers to receive all complains.

“Management of Ghana Education Service wishes to assure all students, especially, those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents and the general public that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.

“Instead, the GES Call Center will be active to receive complaints and concerns.” The statement noted.