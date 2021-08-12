type here...
GhPageLifestyle'Get a business, not a job, if you really love your children’...
Lifestyle

‘Get a business, not a job, if you really love your children’ — Man advises parents (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A young man has offered a piece of free life advice to parents to have a business their kids can inherit when they die, rather than a job that comes with a monthly salary.

In a TikTok video making the rounds, he said if parents really love and care for their children, they should own a business instead of working in a corporation.

He explained that when the parents die while working for someone, their employer will replace them with another employee, even before they’re buried. And in a situation where parents are given an official house and car, they will be returned to the company leaving the children with nothing.

The young man argued that, in the case of a business, the children are left with something to inherit and continue which will cushion them financially even after their parents pass away.

He, therefore, advised parents to open a business if they really love their children and care about their future.

Watch video below

Do you agree with him?

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
75 %
2.9mph
86 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News