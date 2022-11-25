The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has filed a petition to FIFA against referee Ismail Elfath over poor officiating in Ghana’s opening game against Portugal in the ongoing world cup in Qatar.

The petition rasies concerns about the conduct of US match official after his key decisions – including a penalty awarded Portugal and failure to check VAR – cost the Black Stars points in their World Cup opener.

The American referee awarded what many describe as a contentious penalty to Portugal which was expertly converted by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mah, vídeo seems showing Cristiano Ronaldo fully diving, as he is touched indeed but the body movement to fall down is totally unnatural for the kind of touch he received pic.twitter.com/pBu6QEcNeG — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 25, 2022

Rafael Leao’s curled effort to register the Selecaos third goal also left tongues wagging as pundits and fans alike think it should have been ruled offside.

The GFA feels hardly undone by those decisions and have since decided to file a petition according to multiple sources.

The Black Stars will take on South Korea on Monday in their second group game at 13 hours GMT.