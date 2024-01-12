I now have less than 200 members – Bishop Obinim cries about the collapse of his church (Video)

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian cleric and founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has lamented about losing a lot of members after his fight with controversial Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Bishop Obinim in a self-recorded video, his beef with Kennedy Agyapong made him run at a big loss.

In the now viral emotional video, Bishop Obinim explained that he even struggled to get 200 members in his church after the altercation.

Recall that a few years ago, the Member of Parliament caused the other arrest of Bishop Obinim.

At the time, Kennedy Agyapong accused the man of God of false news publication and forgery of documents, leading to charges under sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

After four years of keeping mute, Obinim decided to speak on it.

Obinim said that he disregarded divine instructions to withdraw from the conflict amicably because he thought he was more spiritually advanced than the Assin Central MP.

Bishop Obinim said that he had been conceited at the time and that the confrontation—which had cost him a great deal of precious resources—had made him feel humiliated.

He said that among the expensive items he misplaced were his vehicles, a few residences, and even his bodyguards.

