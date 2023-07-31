GH groom weeps as bride refuses to show up on their wedding day

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Marriage has always been a significant milestone in many cultures worldwide, and Ghana is no exception.



It is a celebration of love, commitment, and the coming together of two families.

However, when parents prioritize social norms and expectations over the genuine happiness and love of their children, it can lead to disastrous consequences.



A young Ghanaian groom found himself reduced to tears after his bride failed to show up on their wedding day.

As narrated by the heartbroken man who is simply identified as @Natioon on Twitter, it was evident that neither he nor the lady loved each other, but their parents were determined to push them into a marriage by all means.



@Natioon’s emotional account unveils how the couple’s feelings were disregarded, and they were compelled into a union neither of them desired.



The pressure to marry, fueled by traditional beliefs and social obligations, can suffocate the very essence of love and turn it into an impersonal transaction.

3 years ago, I was supposed to get married but the lady didn’t show up. pic.twitter.com/Eau64uDPfg — Nation. (@natioonn) July 31, 2023

