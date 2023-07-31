It’s not my responsibility to take care of my parents, I don’t care even if they sleep in the gutter – Man states

- Advertisement -

In Ghana, as in many other cultures around the world, there is a strong tradition of caring for elders within the family.

This support is often seen as a moral obligation, a sign of respect, and an expression of gratitude for the sacrifices made by parents in raising their children.



However, an abroad-based Ghanaian man has challenged this traditional belief, asserting that it hinders young people’s ability to achieve financial success.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with SVTV, the Ghanaian man based abroad categorically stated that it’s not his responsibility to take care of his parents.

READ ALSO: Netizens troll young GH lady for marrying a 78-year-old white man because of money



He argued that parents should save for their retirement rather than relying on their children to support them in their old age.



According to him, many young people struggle to achieve financial success because they prioritize supporting their parents over personal savings and investments.



The man’s perspective centers on the idea that parents should take proactive steps to secure their own financial futures.



This could involve saving for retirement, investing wisely, and creating a sustainable financial plan that allows them to maintain their standard of living as they age.

By doing so, parents can avoid placing an excessive burden on their children to support them financially in later years.

Moreover, the man believes that prioritizing parental support over personal savings can hinder young individuals’ opportunities for growth and financial prosperity.



As fumed by him in the trending video, once a young person secures a job and starts earning a salary, he or she starts dedicating a significant portion of it to support their parents and this may leave him or her with little or no savings for his or her own future.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Trending video of Maame Serwaa seductively whining her waist causes massive stir

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally speaks on the reports that her hubby beats her at home