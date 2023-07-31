Video of a man printing Ghc 10 notes from the comfort of his room trends

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A viral video that has taken the local digital space by storm shows a man printing fake GHC 10 notes from the comfort of his room.



In the circulating clip, the yet-to-be-identified man demonstrated the process through which he prints the Ghc 10 notes.



As seen, the man proudly displayed pieces of paper resembling Ghanaian cedi notes to the camera.

He later proceeded to insert the paper notes into a regular printer, where they underwent a mysterious transformation.



After a few minutes, the pieces of paper came out from the printer as GHC 10 notes.



The video exposes a troubling level of sophistication in the production of these fake notes, raising serious questions about the security features of legal tender and the measures in place to protect the country’s economy.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the trending video…

@jaynhiJ – And he decided to print 10gh? Na waakye kraa y3 sen? He’s not serious. Send me his contact so that I can report him to the authorities.

@Tweet_Swindler – Kwasia, you get this machine for house you dey print 10gh notes. You’re wasting the crime

@kidd_quophi – He’s been smart because the 200ghs note is mostly well checked by vendors and everyone but the 10gh and 20gh no one cares kraaa

@IzQuame – Make them print the 200cedis note and the 100cedis make we see something. They’re printing the ones squad no go spy gidigidi sey ebi fake

@Arthur_oiz – ooks fake…but 200gh notes w) h) aa wak)printi 10gh notes. Gyimie sei

@SnehRanger – this is how they scam people buy telling u they can print money,they have real money in the machine that comes out, at a point the machine will break down,after they make it print money out,and the real scan will began,i know someone who sold his TDCjust to follow the story up.

@OriginalMojoe – All be lies. He didn’t print anything, the money was already in the machine and he popped it out. He’ll ask for your 10,000 to print 20,000 for you and run with your money. This one na old scam

