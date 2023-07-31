type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNetizens troll young GH lady for marrying a 78-year-old white man because...
Entertainment

Netizens troll young GH lady for marrying a 78-year-old white man because of money

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Netizens troll young GH lady for marrying a 78-year-old white man because of money
- Advertisement -

Love is a powerful force that transcends boundaries, cultures, and even age.

In a heartwarming and unconventional union, a young Ghanaian lady has tied the knot with his 78-year-old sweetheart, sparking both admiration and criticism on social media.

Videos from the colourful event have surfaced online, and the online community have found itself deeply divided on the topic of age and marriage.


Some critics have labelled the young lady as morally bankrupt for marrying a man almost thrice her age and also maintained that she was driven by ulterior motives such as financial gain or manipulation to marry the aged man.

READ ALSO: Trending video of Maame Serwaa seductively whining her waist causes massive stir


However, others have championed the couple’s love and advocated for an open-minded approach to relationships.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


This unique union is a testament to the fact that love can flourish despite societal norms and expectations.

The marriage between the young Ghanaian lady and her old partner challenges conventional beliefs about age and relationships.

While it is true that age gaps in marriages often raise eyebrows, it is essential to recognize that love is not confined by numbers.

The criticism faced by this couple is a reflection of deeply ingrained social norms and stereotypes that need to be reconsidered in today’s ever-changing world.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mcbrown finally speaks on the reports that her hubby beats her at home

READ ALSO: GH parents gift their daughter a 3-bedroom house after bagging her first degree

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 31, 2023
Accra
drizzle
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.8mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways