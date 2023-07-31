Netizens troll young GH lady for marrying a 78-year-old white man because of money

- Advertisement -

Love is a powerful force that transcends boundaries, cultures, and even age.

In a heartwarming and unconventional union, a young Ghanaian lady has tied the knot with his 78-year-old sweetheart, sparking both admiration and criticism on social media.

Videos from the colourful event have surfaced online, and the online community have found itself deeply divided on the topic of age and marriage.



Some critics have labelled the young lady as morally bankrupt for marrying a man almost thrice her age and also maintained that she was driven by ulterior motives such as financial gain or manipulation to marry the aged man.

However, others have championed the couple’s love and advocated for an open-minded approach to relationships.



This unique union is a testament to the fact that love can flourish despite societal norms and expectations.

The marriage between the young Ghanaian lady and her old partner challenges conventional beliefs about age and relationships.

While it is true that age gaps in marriages often raise eyebrows, it is essential to recognize that love is not confined by numbers.

The criticism faced by this couple is a reflection of deeply ingrained social norms and stereotypes that need to be reconsidered in today’s ever-changing world.

