GH guy cries ‘maa maa’ like a baby as girlfriend he reportedly sponsored dumps him (Video)

A trending video on social media that has captured the attention of most social media users captures the moment a young Ghanaian guy was crying like a baby after his girlfriend said she was no longer interested in their affair.

As seen in the video, the lady can be heard complaining about how her boyfriend doesn’t trust her hence she’s walking out of their relationship.

According to the lady, she can’t be in a relationship where there’s no trust. And the fact that the guy told her to come for her things from his room means they are done.

Meanwhile, the heartbroken guy was just crying and trying to explain things to an eyewitness believed to be the lady’s friend.

Despite all the many efforts to calm the lady down and come back to him, the lady maintained that she has parted ways with him and added that; ‘We ladies of today don’t respect’.

