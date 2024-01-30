Video of Dr Grace Boadu’s ‘husband’ praising her pops up; Was she truly married before her death?

- Advertisement -

Following the revelation by Dr Grace Boadu’s uncle that the late herbal medicine practitioner had no husband or kids until her shocking demise in the course of an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia.

An old video from 2021 has resurfaced online and given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet.

The video which was originally shared on Grace Gift Herbal Clinic’s official YouTube page captured the moment late Dr Grace’s husband presented a brand new Mercedes Benz to her on her birthday.

As revealed by Dr Grace’s husband, the car present was an appreciation to her for being by his side for the past 15 years and also prove the undying love he has for her.

The happy husband also swore to love the now late Dr Grace Boadu ’till till’ – Meaning they would be together until death separated them.

Now, the big question is, did Dr Grace divorce her husband before her death or they lived as a husband and a wife but never walked down the aisle to make things official between them?

