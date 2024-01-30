Poisoned for 3 years and had only 3 days to live – Dr Grace Boadu’s shocking revelation resurfaces (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Dr Grace Boadu who is the owner of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Grace Gift as she is affectionately called passed on to eternity yesterday with the family yet to reveal the actual cause of death of their daughter.

In the wake of her death, a lot of videos have surfaced on social media with people sharing their memories with her.

Well, in one of the old videos that have resurfaced on social media, Grace Gift revealed how she only discovered that she had been poisoned for over 3 years at Dubai airport.

Grace-Gift

As detailed by the late herbal practitioner, the immigration officers mistakenly assumed that she had swallowed parcels of cocaine not knowing that it was the poison that had turned into a clot in her stomach.

Upon medical examination, it was discovered that the poison had been in her system for over 3 years and she had only 3 days left to live.

She was immediately given medical attention for her life to be saved.

This shocking revelation has left a lot of social media users’ jaw dropped.

Netizens Reactions…

Empress Efya – Who did this to you Dr Grace

Arquosuah_yvonne123 – The most painful thing is knowing when you will die but can’t do anything about it ?man never is……

great33abigail Abigail – in this life just be careful with people hmmmmm

britishwatara – I thank I have survived in such circumstances so I don’t have a friends and I will never have one bcos friends change as soon as u start making

Nana Akua Asanteba Mensah – This is serious. We lived in a crazy world

