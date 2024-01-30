So sad! Last indoor video of Dr Grace Boadu before her demise surfaces online

- Advertisement -

The untimely death of Dr. Grace Boadu, a well-known herbalist and founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, has gripped the entire social media landscape in shock and sadness.



Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the circumstances leading to her death.



However, a close source who confided in GHpage has revealed that Dr Grace Boadu mistakenly fell in her bathhouse, and subsequently, her health deteriorated.

The exact nature of the illness that led to her demise has not been specified.

The herbalist, known for her contributions to alternative healthcare and herbal medicine, gained popularity for her expertise and the establishment of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Her sudden departure has prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from individuals across social media platforms.

As Ghanaians grapple with the loss of Dr Grace Boadu, a video believed to be the last indoor clip the deceased made has surfaced online.

As seen in the clip, the late Dr Grace Boadu was preparing to leave home for a funeral.

During the preparation, she decided to pause and jam to one of Lumba’s popular funeral songs before leaving home to mourn with the bereaved family.

This video has left already crying netizens sadder.

Watch the video below to know more…

