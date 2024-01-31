GH husband rewards his wife with a brand new GMC car and house for staying with him when he had nothing – Photos

- Advertisement -

Nana Mensah, a Ghanaian husband has taken to social media to express profound gratitude to his wife for standing by him through his challenging times.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Nana Mensah poured out his appreciation for his wife and acknowledged her pivotal role in his life during moments of adversity.

He shared how her unwavering belief in him became a driving force behind his completion of both high school and university.

Nana Mensah went on to reflect on the scepticism and questioning his wife encountered from others who doubted the strength of their relationship during their trying moments.



Despite external doubts, his wife’s steadfast commitment and encouragement propelled him forward, allowing them to navigate life’s obstacles as a united front.

The proud husband also took the opportunity to celebrate a significant milestone in their journey together – buying a house for his wife last year.

Netizens Reactions

Thesmond Hayford – This is beautiful…chale.

Kweku Menz – God bless you for not letting her down

Ofosu Hene – You do all… MAY God bless your hustle

Ohene Burniton – God bless your beautiful heart. May you do more to touch more . I’m inspired… higher heights

