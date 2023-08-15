Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir

- Advertisement -

A video that has taken the internet by storm shows a riveting scene where emotions boiled over and led to a physical altercation between two young women who were once best friends.



The viral video captures a dramatic confrontation as one woman accused the other of attempting to steal her lover.



In the video, the two women can be seen engaged in a heated argument at a fuel station, surrounded by onlookers who were both shocked and intrigued by the unfolding spectacle.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with the two women resorting to pushing and shoving in a display of raw emotion.

Eyewitnesses were quick to intervene as they stepped in to separate the women and prevent the situation from spiralling further out of control.



Their intervention appeared to be a crucial factor in preventing the altercation from becoming even more chaotic.



The video also captures the perplexed man at the centre of the dispute attempting to calm the two ladies who were fighting over him.

