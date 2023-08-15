type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir
News

Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir
- Advertisement -

A video that has taken the internet by storm shows a riveting scene where emotions boiled over and led to a physical altercation between two young women who were once best friends.


The viral video captures a dramatic confrontation as one woman accused the other of attempting to steal her lover.


In the video, the two women can be seen engaged in a heated argument at a fuel station, surrounded by onlookers who were both shocked and intrigued by the unfolding spectacle.

READ ALSO: Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help – Video

Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir


READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to new video of ‘sidechick’ Deborah Adablah looking hungry, pale and darker

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with the two women resorting to pushing and shoving in a display of raw emotion.

Eyewitnesses were quick to intervene as they stepped in to separate the women and prevent the situation from spiralling further out of control.


Their intervention appeared to be a crucial factor in preventing the altercation from becoming even more chaotic.


The video also captures the perplexed man at the centre of the dispute attempting to calm the two ladies who were fighting over him.

READ ALSO: How Frank Naro slapped his married sugar mummy after chopping her in a hotel ‘exposed’ – Video

READ ALSO: “iPhone 12 and other deep secrets ” – Frank Naro’s married sugar mummy speaks for the first time – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways