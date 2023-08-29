GH man slams Afia Schwar’s husband for marrying a woman full of problems

Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian comedinne and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has stormed social media flaunting her wedding ring and gown.

According to her, she has married her best friend today, August 28th 2023.

Afia Schwarzenegger posted on social media, ‘Mondays are for celebrity weddings..

Married my best friend today. Thank you Jesus.’



She also thanked her spiritual father, Prophet Ogyaba for helping her with this miracle.

In a video that Schwar shared on social media, she is seen in her gown beautifully dressed with her rings blinking on her finger.

She is also seen singing praises to show how happy and fulfilled she is to get married.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar is yet to show off the man she is married to.

Amidst the congratulatory messages from well wishes, a set of critics have also expressed their disappointment in Afia Schwar’s new husband.

According to these people, citing Afia Schwar’s past bad records with the men she has dated and her aggressive nature, her new hubby has unknowingly walked into hellfire.

One of the controversial comments that has captured the attention of many netizens is from an IG user with the handle name @iam_Kobbievan.

According to this gentleman, Afia Schwar’s new husband must be a really patient and calm man because he’s going to try to tame a lion-like Schwar.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

