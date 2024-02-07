GH man who spent over $10,000 to relocate his wife abroad catches her in bed with their co-tenant (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has shared a heartwrenching story of how a GH man who spent over $10,000 to relocate his wife abroad to join him got heartbroken despite the good he did for his partner.

As shared by the lady in the betrayal story, the man one day returned from work to meet his wife in bed with their co-tenant.



Apparently, the married woman had been sleeping with her co-tenant for some time until they were caught red-handed in the act.

READ ALSO: No jollof rice for over 200 people as GH lady goes viral for inviting only 15 people to her wedding (Video)



The lady used the opportunity to advise men who are only interested in settling down with ladies who are extra good in bed.



As stated by her, a higher percentage of the women who are good in bed are promiscuous hence they can’t stay with one man even if they get married.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Trending video of Nana Agradaa anointing her hubby’s banana during church service causes stir

READ ALSO: Lilwin’s wife allegedly divorces him; Actor gets accused of reportedly sleeping with other actresses and single motherhood revelations