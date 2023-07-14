GH man with 12 fingers with manhood and vagina at the same time goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video of a Ghanaian disk jockey, DJ Pakorich with twelve fingers and both sex organs has caused a stir online.



The video of the man with twelve fingers and both sex organs as revealed in a circulating interview also sheds light on the effect of his condition and how people undermine him.

READ ALSO: Lady whose being sponsored in school by her boyfriend gets pregnant for another man



According to the young man, due to the nature of his fingers, it is difficult for him to secure a job because people see him as a weird human being. He added that the frustration sometimes makes him want to commit suicide.



He lamented about how he would love to live an everyday life just like any other man but his condition has caused him so much stigmatization that he sees himself as inferior.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Village chief whipped by his people for stealing money meant for the construction of wells

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Nana Adwoa Emerald – You’re here…you can work and move about happily but still complaining…let’s be grateful oo cos hmmm

@Bamfi Nana – A country that doesn’t care about children, women and people born with disabilities have a lot of questions to answer ! May God help us.

@Amgdeucesironboy – This is sad ..please add his momo number so we support him

@Geniapokuaa – This could have easily been corrected when he was a baby, there normally no bone in that finger,so they just scrape it off ,nothing major , oh Ghana ????? ,soo sad

@Antichrist666 – i can see most of u re here typing “God am grateful” smh if indeed there is any God who created you perfect and created someone wid the challenges then i think this God need a brain check cos this boy has done notin wrong to deserve this…NOTE: this a health issue the problem might be from the mom maybe during her pregnancy she didnt go for a checkup or maybe the both parent hv health issue which maybe they both dont know. u shouldt be grateful to ur good base on someone struggling in life if u do that u re teasing,but not showing sympathy it can happen to ur unborn children….support a brother and stop TYPING NONSENSE enna ” am grateful and bla bla mtchwww”

@Dilvin – Omg..why did God create someone of us just to suffer

READ ALSO: Broken heart? Ayisha Modi finally talks about marriage to Abass Sariki (Video)