GH parents gift their daughter a 3-bedroom house after bagging her first degree

The parents of a Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika have gifted her a three-bedroom house as a gift for graduating from university.



In a heartwarming video that has received massive applause from social media users, the father said he was proud of his daughter and thought it was wise to give her a graduation gift.



The proud dad additionally disclosed that because her daughter had always wanted to own properties, he thought to gift her a house so she could live in or rent it out.

In the trending clip, the delighted father who presented the property to her beloved daughter said;



“For finishing and graduating and doing wonderfully well, this is a present for you. This is a three-bedroom house to add to the fleet of your properties. Make sure you maintain it very well,” Maame Sika’s father said while giving her the keys to the house”



After receiving the expensive gift, Maame Sika who is a fresh aeronautical engineer graduate showed her appreciation and promised her father she would maintain the house well.



“I’ve always wanted to be a millionaire growing up and I’ve always wanted to own properties all over the world. As a graduation present, my dad decided to help my dream become a reality,”



Happy Maame Sika took a tour of the house and also shared how she intends to furnish and decorate it.

Maame Sika said she is uncertain if she wants to rent it or live in it but will decide on that later.

