Ghanaians react to the trending video of Maame Serwaa looking extra voluptuous

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa, known for her outstanding performances on the big screen has taken the internet by storm with a video of her intense gym session.



However, it’s not just her dedication to fitness that has captured attention, but rather the vivid exposure of her thighs and curvaceous figure, accentuated by tight leggings.



In the midst of the trending video, netizens have been divided over whether her new banging body is the result of natural development or surgical enhancement.

As with any public figure, Maame Serwaa’s body transformation has sparked debates among netizens.

Some believe that her curvaceous figure is entirely natural, citing her past appearance as a teenager to substantiate their claims.

Her fans have also argued that her development from a curvy teen to a voluptuous young woman is entirely possible, given her age and the natural changes that occur during the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

On the other hand, there are skeptics have asserted that her newfound curves might not be entirely natural.



These individuals have contended that Maame Serwaa’s transformation appears too sudden and dramatic to be solely attributed to natural growth.



They have speculated that the actress may have undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her figure.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the circulating clip…

Angela Dede Asare – Omg hope she’s got an ambulance on stand by incase they pop! Boi

Rebecca Goin – What a shock!

Mayhoney Epps – What happened to her?

Nyam Petot – What is that is it two ball place there or is what am thinking?

EL Zakaria Naon – This is what we call natural resources

