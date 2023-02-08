- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian woman who is currently based abroad is trending on TikTok after a video of her lamenting about money owed by a deceased person surfaced online.



In the hilarious yet sad video which has since gone rife on social media, the woman looks visibly angry as she complained about the death of the man who owes him.



She even warned her kids to stop filming her because she was very infuriated by the news of her debtor’s death.

As claimed by the woman in the viral video, her debtor owed her €3,000, equivalent to GH¢?39,000 cedis prior to his shocking death.



Apparently, she’s not pained by the man’s death but worried about how she’s going to get her money back now that the man is late and she has no form of evidence to prove that he indeed, took money from her.



In a part of the amusing video, she said;

“I am crying because of my money, as for death, everyone will die, it’s we those alive now that matter”



Netizens who saw the video laughed off the woman’s gesture with some saying she was right because losing such a massive amount under such circumstances must be painful.

