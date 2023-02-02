A young man in Singapore has filed a lawsuit against a woman who rejected his love advances.

According to the man identified as K Kawshigan, the woman’s rejection has caused him emotional trauma.

K. Kawshigan threatened to sue Nora Tan when she rejected him, but initially put the lawsuit on hold after she agreed to attend counseling sessions with him, which she did for a year and a half.

When Nora Tan continued to reject his romantic advances and eventually cut contact with him, he filed two lawsuits.

One suit was filed in a high court with a claim of $2.3 million, for allegedly causing ‘damage to his stellar reputation’ and ‘trauma, depression and impacts’ to his life.

He filed a second suit with a magistrates’ court, asking for $16,700 in damages for breaching an agreement to improve their relationship after she stopped attending counselling sessions.

The latter suit was later dismissed by deputy registrar Lewis Tan, who reportedly called the suit ‘manifestly groundless and without foundation’ and said the court would not be an accessory to Kawshigan’s calculated attempt to compel engagement from Tan.

The court ruled that the two had been friendly after meeting in 2016, but their friendship broke down in 2020 after there was some miscommunication about the nature of their relationship.

The woman then obtained a restraining order against Kawshigan, who then filed the lawsuit in the magistrate court while the other case was pending.

However, the two will reappear before the court on 9th February.