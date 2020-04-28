Home News Ghana: 13 Doctors infected with Coronavirus
Ghana: 13 Doctors infected with Coronavirus

By RASHAD
The Ashanti Regional Chapter President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo has revealed that 13 medical doctors in the country have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo in an interview with a Kumasi based radio station, one of the doctors was in a very critical condition but with the hard work of his colleague doctors, he is better and responding to treatment.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for selling shea buttercream as a cure for COVID-19

The renowned doctor revealed they contracted the disease whiles attending to coronavirus victims.

Dr. Baidoo bemoaned the sad situation in Ghana where people are not taking the virus very seriously. He added Covid-19 is no joke and people should take it seriously.

To buttress his point, Dr. Baidoo revealed that a senior medical doctor in Ghana has been infected with the deadly virus so anyone can easily fall for it.

He said: “a senior medical doctor in this country, sadly, has become a casualty of the deadly virus already, yet some people are behaving as if they don’t fear the virus.”

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Western Region confirms 8 new coronavirus cases

Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo called on Ghanaians to adhere to the social distancing protocol and avoid unnecessary movements so the number of infected people would remain low.

