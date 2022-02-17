type here...
GhPageNewsGhana Airports MD, Yaw Kwakwa was not sacked; he resigned – GACL...
News

Ghana Airports MD, Yaw Kwakwa was not sacked; he resigned – GACL board reveals while announcing new MD

By Kweku Derrick
Yaw Kwakwa and Paul Adom Otchere GACL
- Advertisement -

The Board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has revealed that former Managing Director Yaw Kwakwa resigned from his post and was not sacked as was reported earlier.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter dated Feb. 4, 2022, dismissed Mr Kwakwa as Managing Director of GACL.

In the statement, he said, “His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated.”

But announcing the appointment of a new Managing Director, the board said in a statement that the former GACL boss voluntarily tended in his resignation.

“Following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16, Mr Yaw Kwakwa submitted his resignation as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited effective close of day February 17, 2022,” the board noted in a statement dated February 16, 2022.

The board has subsequently appointed Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the new Managing Director of the GACL.

Her appointment takes effect Friday, February 18, 2022.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.5 ° F
    83.5 °
    83.5 °
    72 %
    3.2mph
    67 %
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News