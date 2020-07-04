- Advertisement -

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, famously known as MzVee has been in the Ghana Music industry for almost a decade and has had a lot of experiences that she can hardly be denied if she talked about them.

Also read:MzVee finally breaks silence on her relationship with Mugeez

MzVee has revealed that true to judgments, the music industry is a dirty one with some performers willing to do all kinds of things to outshine the other. Interesting right?

“Our industry is one that has a lot of things going on; everyone is fighting for fame so I will say it is a dirty one but in the sense that, the industry is really crazy so they have to be patient. This industry is really crazy, it is hectic, it is dirty so you have to be patient so you don’t end up at the wrong place or with the wrong people,” MzVee stated.

Also read:Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

According to an interview granted with Graphic Showbiz, MzVee made that statement when she was giving a bit of advice to up and coming acts.

“It’s competitive and people will do everything not to make you shine. Just like any other industry, people fight for the top spot and people fight to be seen instead of other people. I can advise them to be patient and they should just keep perfecting their craft because if they rush, they will crush.” She added.

Also read:I can perform all my songs recorded under Lynx Entertainment – Mzvee reveals

MzVee has recorded a new song featuring Mugeez of R2Bees fame and it is called’ Baddest Boss’.

“Mugeez is a professional artiste. He is talented and the cool thing about this song is that it was made by vibe. We are good friends and we vibe a lot so this was one of those times we were sitting and chilling and this beat came and we just vibed to it. The beat was produced by a 23-year-old Nigerian girl.”

Also read:MzVee wept bitterly on live radio as she recounts her days of depression

In conclusion, MzVee said, “The music industry is progressing, I don’t see Ghana music today the same as it was. Things are getting better every single day; the shows and security have become better. There’s more room for improvement on everyone’s side.”