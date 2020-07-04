type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ghana Music Industry is 'dirty'-MzVee
Source:GHPage
Entertainment

Ghana Music Industry is ‘dirty’-MzVee

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
Ghana-Music-Industry-is-'dirty'-MzVee
MzVee
- Advertisement -

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, famously known as MzVee has been in the Ghana Music industry for almost a decade and has had a lot of experiences that she can hardly be denied if she talked about them.

Also read:MzVee finally breaks silence on her relationship with Mugeez

MzVee has revealed that true to judgments, the music industry is a dirty one with some performers willing to do all kinds of things to outshine the other. Interesting right?

“Our industry is one that has a lot of things going on; everyone is fighting for fame so I will say it is a dirty one but in the sense that, the industry is really crazy so they have to be patient. This industry is really crazy, it is hectic, it is dirty so you have to be patient so you don’t end up at the wrong place or with the wrong people,” MzVee stated.

Also read:Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

According to an interview granted with Graphic Showbiz, MzVee made that statement when she was giving a bit of advice to up and coming acts.

“It’s competitive and people will do everything not to make you shine. Just like any other industry, people fight for the top spot and people fight to be seen instead of other people. I can advise them to be patient and they should just keep perfecting their craft because if they rush, they will crush.” She added.

Also read:I can perform all my songs recorded under Lynx Entertainment – Mzvee reveals

MzVee has recorded a new song featuring Mugeez of R2Bees fame and it is called’ Baddest Boss’.

“Mugeez is a professional artiste. He is talented and the cool thing about this song is that it was made by vibe. We are good friends and we vibe a lot so this was one of those times we were sitting and chilling and this beat came and we just vibed to it. The beat was produced by a 23-year-old Nigerian girl.”

Also read:MzVee wept bitterly on live radio as she recounts her days of depression

In conclusion, MzVee said, “The music industry is progressing, I don’t see Ghana music today the same as it was. Things are getting better every single day; the shows and security have become better. There’s more room for improvement on everyone’s side.”

Previous articleSad scenery as mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe
Next articleAren’t they turning us into foolish Christians? – Snr Servant Joemens asks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fadda Dickson storms Kwadwo Wiafe’s funeral grounds in a Ferrari

RASHAD -
The managing director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson who is known to be the right-hand man of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is...
Read more
Entertainment

Father of the late Kwadwo Wiafe weeps at his funeral

RASHAD -
Today was the final funeral rites of the Favorite Mc’s MC, Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media who died a few weeks ago
Read more
Entertainment

I’ll sue Kontihene over his cocaine claims -Kwabena Kwabena

Lizbeth Brown -
Renowned Ghanaian hiplife artist, George Kwabena Adu popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena has reacted to claims made against him by veteran musician,...
Read more
Entertainment

Sad scenery as mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe

Taylor Junior Charles -
Among the many celebrities that have passed within the last five weeks is Kwadwo Wiafe and the family, friends, and sympathizers mourn...
Read more
Entertainment

29 pastors nearly slept with me, leave Kennedy Agyapong to do justice to false pastors-Yaa Nikki

Taylor Junior Charles -
A young lady named Yaa Nicky claims that 29 pastors almost sept with her, so Kennedy Agyapong ought to be left undisturbed...
Read more
Entertainment

I went through a lot under Sarkcess but I’m still tagged as ungrateful -Strongman

Lizbeth Brown -
Former Sarkcess Music signee, Strongman Burner has opened up about how he is labelled as ungrateful after deciding to remain silent about...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Saturday, July 4, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Sat
25 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Pastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman

RASHAD -
A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman's husband and other relatives. The man of God...
Read more
News

Hajia4Real wrote a love letter to Wontumi in the name of suit- Ampaw

RASHAD -
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real has through her lawyers ordered the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi to apologize to her within 24...
Read more
Entertainment

He introduced Ahuofe Patri into drugs – Kontinene shades Kwabena Kwabena

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng popularly known as Nana Kontihene has revealed in a new video that an artist he...
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face outdoors new big booty girlfriend who helped him through depression

RASHAD -
Funny Face has been through hell for the past two months and it appears to have ended. The popular comedian has found...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News