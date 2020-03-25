type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the death cases have increased by 1 making the number of the death cases now 3.

The third coronavirus death was recorded at the 37 Military Hospital as the wife of a two-star general falls victim.

By reports, her husband who has also contracted Covid-19 is in critical condition.

The source said both of them have not traveled abroad for some time now but it is suspected that they may have contracted the virus when they received a parcel from the United Kingdom from a courier company.

Health authorities are now tracing the person who delivered the parcel as well as other people who have been in contact with the two after they received the parcel.

According to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana now has 68 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Stay home and be safe. It’s getting scarier but all shall pass. Adhere to personal hygiene protocols as directed by the Health Ministry.

