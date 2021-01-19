Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare posts picture of her adorable new born twins

- Advertisement -

From a post made by actress Kalsoume Sinare on her Instagram page, she may have delivered twins.

The wife of ex-black stars player Anthony Baffoe took to her Instagram page and shared adorable pictures of herself with a pair of twins in both her arms.

All dressed in white, the veteran actress posed with the new born babies beautifully catching a nap in her arms.

Her post captioned, ”Allah is our strength”, attracted quite a number of comments from her followers.

SEE POST BELOW:

Even though she is yet to confirm whether the twins are hers, netizens congratulated her for them and Kalsoume did not hesitate in thanking them.

Meanwhile, Kalsoume Sinare and Tony Baffoe, who is Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football, both have 5 children, 3 sons and 2 daughters.