Blackstars forward, Jordan Ayew is catching heat on the internet following Ghana’s group H match opener in the ongoing world cup against Portugal last night.

As expressed by most angry Ghanaians, Jordan Ayew is a very lazy and gauche footballer who shouldn’t be allowed near the Blackstars team, ever again.

Many footballer lovers have suggested that Dede Ayew and Kudus, who assisted Ghana’s first goal substitution for Bukari and Jordan Ayew is the leading cause of our downfall most especially the latter.

Because shortly after the substitutions were made, Portugal scored two goals after Jordan Ayew lost the ball in dangerous areas on both occasions.

A petition is currently ongoing on the local digital space to purposely warn Coach Otto Addo never to dare introduce Jordan Ayew in any of our remaining matches in the competition.

Check out some of the comments by Ghanaians who strongly believe Jordan Ayew should be entirely blamed for the two extra goals Portugal netted.

Lewa Bk – Absolute bad luck to our national team. Even from the cameras you could see Dede Ayew was pretty angry at his brother for the goal he conceded from his mistake. This should be his final calling to the team!!

Kelvin Nabila – I don’t know why Addo had to bring Jordan in, that changes wasn’t necessary, but hey, the guys did well, better luck in the next game.

Mercy Raissa – Dis Jordan he be curse to Ghana football

Manuel Arts – That yawa boy #jordan make I vex saf. He’s just like Akuffo Addo #badluck sooor. Just wondering why dem select am saf #jonki like that

Nana Konadu Agyemang – This Jordan is bad luck AKA bad news for Ghana

Victoria Harriet Owusu – This guy seriously he doesn’t know how to play oooo. I don’t know why they trust him like dar. The fact that he’s Abede Pele son doesn’t mean football blood runs through his veins. Dede Ayew actually had dar blood tho. I don’t know wat they see in him

This isn’t the first time Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure over Jordan Ayew’s inclusion in the national team.

Anytime he plays for the nation, he shows less commitment as if we begged and forced him to represent his motherland.

Coach Otto Addo shouldn’t allow any external forces influence the decisions he makes both on and off the pitch