Some Ghanaian celebs in due time will be exposed like R Kelly...
Entertainment

Some Ghanaian celebs in due time will be exposed like R Kelly – Bulldog predicts

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular artiste manager and entertainment show pundit,  Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popular as Bulldog aftermath of the 30 years sentencing of R Kelly has predicted that the same issue might happen to some Ghanaian celebrities.

In his confident assertion, Bulldog said some Ghanaian celebs are also abusing girls in the same style as the convicted American megastar, hence his prediction. Bulldog made these remarks during a convo on Accra-based 3FM’s Showbiz 927.

“Look, there are a lot of things are happening even down here in Ghana. Maybe they will end up like R. Kelly, or, in the future, you will hear some of these things. It’s plenty happening, but our system is some way, so the people think they’ve gotten away with it”.

The pundit in his statements while making these wild claims said even though Ghana’s judicial system has protected the wrongdoers (referring to the celebs he claims are in the abuse act) for a long time, he firmly believes in due time they will be exposed.

Bulldog had this in addition: “I don’t believe that your status can corrupt your morality. I believe that your status can only enhance what you are. 

So if you are corrupt from the beginning when you become big or famous, you are going to be more corrupt. So I don’t believe that being famous can play a part in your moral fibre. 

You, know, push you to be good or bad. What you are is what you are. It’s just amplified when you have the opportunity to do what you have to do,” 

    Source:GHPAGE

