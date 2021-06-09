type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios drugged and raped for two days
Entertainment

Ghanaian Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios drugged and raped for two days

By Lilith
Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios
Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Lesbian who goes by the name Elladeevah Ellios on Facebook has been drugged and raped by unknown men, according to the popular advocate on social media via her Facebook page.

Elladeevah Ellios made that announcement about 8 hours ago on his Facebook profile and revealed she was at the Cantonment Police Hospital receiving treatment.

SEE HERE: If you like say Fi – Abena Korkor dare rest of the men she mentioned to deny her claims after releasing a WhatsApp chat of blogger, Nkonkonsa begging in tears to lick her one more (Video)

Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios
Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios

According to the lady, she was held hostage for two days, drugged, and raped. She called on her thousands of followers to give her all the support she needs.

The young lady who had lost all hope revealed her life has come to an end and she wants to die.

Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios
Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios

SEE ALSO: I caught my boyfriend banging my own mother even though I paid his school fees – Ghanaian Lady weeps online (Photos)

Her full post read:

I was recorded, drugged, and raped for 2 good days!! Current location Cantonment Police Hospital. I need all the support I can get ?????. My life has come to an end, I want to die

Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios raped
Lesbian Elladeevah Ellios raped

From what GhPage has gathered so far, some friends are with her now. We are following the sad story and will keep you updated.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
73 %
0.6mph
0 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News