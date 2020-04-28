Home News Another Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus in the USA
Another Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus in the USA

By RASHAD
Doreen D. Tay
A third Ghanaian nurse has died from the deadly Coronavirus in the USA, Ghpage.com can confirm.

The nurse Doreen D. Tay contracted the virus couple of weeks ago in New York City where she lived and worked.

SEE ALSO: Ghana: 13 Doctors infected with Coronavirus

He was admitted at the Albert Einstein Montefiore Medical Center in New York but Doreen D. Tay couldn’t survive the disease; she died at the Medical center.

Doreen was is an old student of St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra Ghana before migrating to the USA.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19

Before Doreen, two other Ghanaian nurses have died from the Coronavirus abroad specific in the USA and in the United Kingdom.

Freda Ocran, a Ghanaian nurse in New York died after contracting the virus in her line of work. She died shortly after being infected despite all the medical treatment.

The second person was the pregnant Ghanaian nurse, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong who died in London. Luckily, her daughter was delivered before her sad death.

SEE ALSO: Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace.

