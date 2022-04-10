Ghanaian teachers to start wearing special uniforms

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian teachers are expected to start wearing special uniforms.

This is a move to distinguish the teaching profession from other professions for easy identification.

Photos trending on social media give the explanation that the special uniforms have been in the offing and the authorities are ready to roll them out.

When implemented, each Ghanaian teacher in all public schools would need to wear them on daily basis.

Just like nurses, teachers are expected to embrace the new move and start wearing the special green and brown uniforms.

is this special uniform for Ghanaian teachers needed?

Well, several social media comments reveal how many do not buy the idea. For many, there are several issues plaguing Ghanaian teachers which should be given rapt attention, not uniforms.