Award-winning Ghanaian screen goddess and serial entrepreneur, Beverly Afaglo, has joined the many known business owners who are fond of complaining about the lackadaisical attitude of Ghanaian youths towards work.

Despite the fact that any business owner who tags Ghanaian youths as lazy receives insults from social media users who strongly believe that such profiling is wrong.

Beverly Afaglo has bravely pinned Ghanaian youths as lazy and entitled.

As complained by Beverly Afaglo in the course of an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, most of her workers exhibit poor work ethics but are always demanding an increase in salary.

The shawarma business owner said;

It’s not easy running a business in Ghana, people will sabotage you, and getting workers is tough. People are always crying on social media about employment. It is all a lie because they don’t need any job. They are just lazy.



The youths are lazy because they think that once you are born, you start walking…It is a process but without any experience, they expect so much… we consider transportation and all that but the people after experiencing the pressure at work are quick to quit after two weeks..riders can stress you.

Just like McDan was severely roasted on the internet just a few months ago for sharing the same submission, Beverly is also enduring the same backlash at the moment.

