Ghanaians accuse Fella Makafui of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal immediately took to his Twitter page to defend the socialite because according to him, he sees nothing wrong with her business.

According to Medikal, Ghanaians are loudmouths who will find fault with anything people do to make a decent living and Hajia Bintu’s case inst an exception to this.

The rapper slammed the critics who have descended on the TikToker and tore her apart with insults just because she promoted ‘love charms’.

Apparently, Medikal’s words have been taken out of context and this has also landed him in a deep mess on social media.

As claimed by some tweeps, Fella Makafui is using a love charm she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal because if not for that, he would have never supported Hajia Bintu’s ‘shady business’.

@Hearttooclean on Twitter for instance commented; “You mean we should allow Fella Makafui’s supplier to do her business”

Below is Medikal’s tweet that has triggered netizens to fume at him and Fella Makfui who is innocently minding her business.

Check out some of the demeaning comments gathered under the tweet from angry tweeps…

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu has apologized to Ghanaians and promised to be of good behaviour by promoting only appropriate products only on her various social media pages.

