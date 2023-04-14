Ghanaians accuse Fella Makafui of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal

- Advertisement -

Hours after Hajia Bintu took over social media trends for her ill-famed advertisement of love charms to be used on sugar daddies by young ladies.

Medikal immediately took to his Twitter page to defend the socialite because according to him, he sees nothing wrong with her business.

According to Medikal, Ghanaians are loudmouths who will find fault with anything people do to make a decent living and Hajia Bintu’s case inst an exception to this.

The rapper slammed the critics who have descended on the TikToker and tore her apart with insults just because she promoted ‘love charms’.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use ‘Do As I Say’ juju on rich men

Apparently, Medikal’s words have been taken out of context and this has also landed him in a deep mess on social media.

As claimed by some tweeps, Fella Makafui is using a love charm she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal because if not for that, he would have never supported Hajia Bintu’s ‘shady business’.

@Hearttooclean on Twitter for instance commented; “You mean we should allow Fella Makafui’s supplier to do her business”

READ ALSO: “I’m sorry” – Hajia Bintu apologizes for advertising charm products online

Below is Medikal’s tweet that has triggered netizens to fume at him and Fella Makfui who is innocently minding her business.

Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass.. ????? — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) April 13, 2023

Check out some of the demeaning comments gathered under the tweet from angry tweeps…

Ebi same products wey Fella take fool you — Nyarkoo????? (@24september200) April 13, 2023

Person way them use some for en top dier we don't expect you to say anything better. By now saf Botos way send you to come type this. — Mr. C.R.E.A.M (@Woti_ati) April 13, 2023

Wode3 wo gyimii no — BASH (@bashghx) April 13, 2023

Ebe here norrr you lose me as a follower bye bye, wei na mi follow wo. Not me, sia line sei — Wise Culer ?? (@wise_moni) April 13, 2023

Imagine your father’s side chick buying the one that will let your dad give her his hard earn money while your mom need money but he say money https://t.co/0AXJ58YS5E your own den we take gyimmie dey fra am dier no ooo — Michael Blakka Blakka???? (@michaelblakka) April 13, 2023

When a lady use it on you and u go n take all your life savings to buy a car for that lady, u will understand why we r cooking her, SMH. — Kumasi King Sark (@gyaetw3di) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu has apologized to Ghanaians and promised to be of good behaviour by promoting only appropriate products only on her various social media pages.

READ ALSO: “I’m sorry” – Hajia Bintu apologizes for advertising charm products online