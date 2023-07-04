Ghanaians advise Harold Amenya’s wife to divorce him – Here’s why

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian actor, model, and influencer, Harold Amenyah who recently married has once again made it into the headlines after revealing he doesn’t mind having a threesome.

In an interview with GHONE TV, Harold passionately disclosed that he was open to the idea of a threesome but added that this didn’t imply he would necessarily partake in such activities.

“I haven’t tried it before but I’m actually open to having a threesome. I’m open to it doesn’t mean I am actually “I mean why not, We’ll audition. We can audition you [referring to the host] The two of us have to be mutually in sync,” he indicated.

Harold-and-Irene-Amenyah

In the interview, he claimed that any move would require his and his wife’s complete agreement and understanding.

Harold made a lighthearted suggestion about group interviews for possible candidates.

“I was actually hoping that I’ll try it before my 30 birthday and before I knew it I was dating my wife. “My wife comes from a typical Ghanaian home, she’s very conventional so she’s new to all these unconventional things. I don’t know how it’s going to play out but I’m open to it so I’m putting it out there in the universe,” he concluded.



Ghanaians who have watched the interview have critically advised Irene to divorce Harold because he will certainly cheat on her in the future if she declines his threesome fantasy.

