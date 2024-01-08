Ghanaians angrily descend and blast Afua Asantewaa for “disrespecting” her husband because of Kuami Eugene

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa’s public disclosure of crushing on Kuami Eugene has landed her into trouble and she will be trending on the internet in the next few days because of her pinned unfortunate utterances.



According to Afua Asantewaa during an exclusive interview with IB, Kuami Eugene is her male celebrity crush and she admires and likes him.

As admitted by Afua Asantewaa without an iota of shyness, she got confused when Kuami Eugene visited her at the Akwaaba village during her singathon attempt.

Going further, she revealed that she got demented, which made her even forget the lyrics to the song she was performing during that exact period.

Afua Asantewaa additionally stated that she’s Kuame Eugene’s biggest fan, and having him come through for her at her sing-a-thon attempt made her heart beam.

In her own words;

I said that guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene,” – she told the host, IB.

She went on to add that her husband knows Kuami Eugene is her crush.

“My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come. I sang ‘Asuoden’ and you know his rap comes after. As I stood there, I did everything I couldn’t remember,” – she further noted.

Watch the video below to know more…

Disappointed fans have taken to various social media platforms to voice their concerns, asserting that such comments could be interpreted as a sign that Asantewaa may be with her husband out of pity.

With the potential intention of abandoning him for Kuami Eugene if she gets the chance.

The criticism has not only focused on the perceived disrespect towards her husband but also on the broader implications of her statements for the institution of marriage and fidelity.

Many Ghanaians have argued that a married woman expressing romantic interest in someone other than her spouse sends the wrong message about the sanctity of her marriage and commitment.

While some have called for Asantewaa to apologize for her comments, others believe that the incident serves as an opportunity to reflect on the complexities of personal relationships in the age of social media and public disclosure.

The controversy has ignited a broader conversation about the boundaries of personal life in the public sphere, with opinions divided on whether public figures should be held to different standards when it comes to discussing their private relationships online.

As the backlash against Afua Asantewaa unfolds, it remains to be seen whether she will address the criticisms or if this incident will prompt a broader dialogue about the expectations placed on public figures in the realm of social media.

